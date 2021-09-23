Three Ferraris in the GT Open at Monza

Three Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s will line up for the sixth round of the International GT Open which makes a stop-off at Monza, Italy this weekend, the only circuit - along with Barcelona - that has always featured in the championship calendar. On this occasion, fans will be able to attend the event on Sunday only.

Pro. The penultimate round of the season, before the epilogue in Barcelona, looks set to be a gripping encounter that might pass some early sentences in the championship results. In the two races scheduled at Monza, the now out-of-contention Rinaldi Racing outfit returns, lining up 2016 champion Fabrizio Crestani alongside Benjamín Hites, the first Chilean ever to race in the GT Open; a 22-year-old Ferrari driver currently making quite a name for himself on the international GT scene. The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 belonging to Kessel Racing will also be in the fray in Pro class, with American driver Michael Dinan competing in his third round of the 2021 GT Open after participating in Hungaroring for the Swiss team and in Spa for TF Sport.



Pro-Am. The third Prancing Horse car taking part will be on the Pro Am class entry list, also fielded by Kessel Racing.



Schedule. Three free practice sessions are programmed, starting on Thursday from 17.10-17.50, Friday from 11.00-12.00 and from 15.10-16.10. On Saturday, qualifying will be held from 10.55-11.25, deciding the starting grid for the 70-minute Race 1, which will get underway at 16.55. On Sunday, Qualifying 2 takes place from 9.00 to 9.30 with the green light for the 60-minute Race 2 at 14.30.

