Three Ferraris in hunt for Sprint Cup titles

The first round of this season’s GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Sprint Cup will be held at the Nevers Magny-Cours circuit, with 27 crews representing eight of the world’s most prestigious car brands. Three Ferraris will be there, two in the Silver class and another in the Pro-Am.

Silver Cup. After winning the Pro-Am class title in 2020, Sky Tempesta Racing will launch an assault on the Silver class, with the returning Chris Froggatt and Giorgio Roda forming a new crew at the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 no. 93. The British Ferrari will compete for the title with Rinaldi Racing car, driven by Patrick Kujala and Benjamin Hites, in a battle also involving two Audi crews.



Pro-Am. AF Corse crew Louis Machiels and Andrea Bertolini will be chasing their fifth and tenth career titles, renewing their successful decade-long partnership.



History. Last year Magny-Cours hosted two Sprint Cup races, one of which was run at night. On that occasion, Ferraris dominated the Pro-Am class, with a double win for Jonathan Hui and Giancarlo Fisichella. They were joined on the Race-1 podium by Chris Froggatt and Edward Cheever and in Race-2 by future champions Louis Machiels and Andrea Bertolini.



Programme. The weekend will be staged on the French track, with Saturday’s race setting off at 10:25 pm, while Sunday’s will start at 2:40 pm and run for an hour.

