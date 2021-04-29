Three Ferraris in 62nd Eibach ADAC ACAS cup

Two weeks after the previous outing, the second round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) season takes place this weekend. The 62nd edition of the Eibach ADAC ACAS Cup will run on 1 May. A total of 165 entrants will compete on the 20-km-plus “Green Hell”, including three Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s that will battle it out with thirty other GT3 cars in the SP9 class.

SP9 Pro. In the SP9 Pro class, the usual trio of Georg Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and Daniel Keilwitz in the Ferrari no. 22 of WTM powered by Phoenix will try to improve on their tenth place in the hard-fought 45th DMV 4h. The same category also sees car no. 26 of Octane 126 crewed by Björn Grossmann, Johathan Hirschi, and Luca Ludwig looking for payback after some technical problems during qualifying had prevented them from competing. Unfortunately, the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 no. 26 faces a penalty that knocks it ten places back on the grid.



SP9 Am. The Ferrari no. 39 of Hella Pagid - racing one, will make its season debut in the Am category of the NLS, driven by Christian Kohlhaas, Stephan Köhler and Mike Jäger.



Programme. The track activities all take place on Saturday 1 May. Practices from 8:30 am and 10 am will decide the starting grid for the four-hour race that sets off at 12 pm (local time).

