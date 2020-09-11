Three Ferraris for double challenge at Magny Cours

The Nevers Magny Cours circuit will host the fourth round of the GT World Challenge Europe over the weekend, with the second round of the Sprint Cup which sees Ferraris and their drivers topping the Pro-Am rankings. Three 488 GT3 Evo 2020s will compete on the French track, home of the French Formula 1 Grand Prix in the 2000s, two for Sky Tempesta Racing and one for AF Corse.

Sky Tempesta Racing. After two wins and second place in Misano, Christopher Froggatt and Eddie Cheever III lead the standings and arrive at Magny Cours as favourites. The tried and tested Italo-British crew picked up 46 points from the Italian weekend, leaving them 8.5 points clear of Bertolini and Machiels. In France, the team will also line up a second car crewed by Ferrari Competizioni GT official driver, Giancarlo Fisichella, and Jonathan Hui who represented them at last year's 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. Hui will support Froggatt and Cheever in the Endurance Cup races.

AF Corse. The victory, two second places and two pole positions claimed by Andrea Bertolini and Louis Machiels in the three Misano races, keep the reigning champions on the tail of the current leaders and also ready to play a leading role at Magny Cours. The circuit, which is very technical and features fast, mixed and slow sections, holds no secrets for Andrea Bertolini. The Italian previously raced here in the years when the FIA GT made a stopover in France.

Programme. The track action has already started with the first free practice, with pre-qualifying scheduled for 9:15 pm. Qualifying will kick off on Saturday at 2:40 pm, while the 60-minute race begins at 10:15 pm. On Sunday qualifying to decide the starting grid for Race-2 will begin at 8:30 am, while the last race of the weekend will set off at 1:45 pm.