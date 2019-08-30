Third and fourth row for Ferrari at 24 Hours of Barcelona

At the end of an intense and thrilling qualifying session in Barcelona, the two Scuderia Praha and Wochenspiegel Team Monschau Ferraris finished fifth and seventh overall, third and fourth in the A6-Pro class, in the final round of the 24H Series Europe.





Tiny margins. The Prancing Horse cars competed in an excellent and very balanced qualifying session, with just 695 thousandths of a second between the Lamborghini of Barwell Motorsport that starts from pole on Saturday and the Audi of Car Collection Motorsport in tenth.





Matter of milliseconds. The 488 GT3 of Scuderia Praha stopped the clock at 1:47.004, 427 thousandths of a second off pole, while Wochenspiegel Team Monschau completed its 4,655 metres in 1:47.055.





Race. Attention now turns to the race that gets going on Saturday at 12 pm local time, with the chequered flag greeting the winner 24 hours later.