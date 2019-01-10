The Scuderia Praha Ferrari on track at Dubai

The 24H Series season starts this weekend with the Dubai 24 Hours. This year’s race marks the start of the 2019 Championship of the Continents: next to the race in the United Arab Emirates as the Asian round of the championship, the best score from the two 24-hour races in Europe, the one in Portimao (5-7 July) and the one in Barcelona (30 August-1 September) as well as the result from the American round, the 24H COTA (15-17 November) are taken into account. To be eligible to score points, teams have to participate to a round on all three continents.

Huge field. In Dubai, a field of almost 80 cars is expected with 57 entries in the GT classes and 22 registrations in the TCE class. A total of 33 different nationalities is represented in the field, an impressive sign of the international status of the event. Interest from the Far East is particularly increasing with no less than 13 drivers from Hong Kong and seven from Japan.

Scuderia Praha. The A6 class for GT3 and similar GT cars is the largest category with 22 cars, including the Czech Ferrari team Bohemia Energy with Scuderia Praha, once again with Jiri Pisarik, Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli. The Ferrari team was runner-up both in the Teams’ and Drivers’ standings in last year’s European championship.

How to watch. Live streaming in HD quality with commentary from the Radio Show Limited team, well-known from IMSA Radio and Radio Le Mans, is available on the series’ website and Youtube channel as well as Motortrend on Demand. There will also be regular updates on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram (24H Series). Qualifying will be Thursday at 16.15 while the race will start on Friday at 15 local time (12 CET).