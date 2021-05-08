The Nürburgring 24 Hours gets underway with the Qualifying Race

One of the most eagerly-awaited dates in the endurance race calendar is the Nürburgring 24 Hours which returns to centre stage this weekend. On Sunday, some 85 crews - including 31 in GT3 class - will compete in the traditional Qualifying Race, a six-hour contest that will determine the starting grid for the event scheduled from 5-6 June on the Nordschleife. On this occasion, three Ferraris will line up in the SP9 category, one in Pro class and two in Pro-Am class.

Pro. Octane126 will go on the hunt for success, relying on the ever-competitive crew made up of Björn Grossmann, Simon Trummer, Jonathan Hirschi and Luca Ludwig, who will tackle the 25.378-metre German track. The Swiss team's 488 GT3 Evo 2020 has consistently proven its competitiveness in many of the NLS (Nürburgring Langstrecke Series) races around the curves of "Green Hell".

Pro-Am. WTM Powered by Phoenix, after claiming third place in the Pro-Am class in 2019, will count on Daniel Keilwitz, George Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and Indy Dontje in a bid for the top step of the podium aboard the 488 GT3 Evo 2020. Equally determined to get a similar result will be the Racing one quartet, featuring Christian Kohlhaas, Mike Jäger, Stephan Köhler and Norbert Schneider, also behind the wheel of a 488 GT3.

Schedule. The Qualifying Race will get underway at 12:00 and conclude at 18:00.