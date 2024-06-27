The city parade kicks off the 24 Hours of Spa

With the traditional parade of cars and drivers held yesterday, the week of the 76th 24 Hours of Spa – the most anticipated event of the GT World Challenge Europe–Endurance Cup 2024 – is now in full swing.

The seven Ferrari 296 GT3 cars entered in the classic Belgian marathon – which first took place in 1924 – after lining up on the track and covering part of the historic 7.004-kilometre circuit, left the venue to parade on public roads.

Surrounded by cheering crowds and receiving applause from motorsport enthusiasts, the Ferrari cars and drivers representing the Prancing Horse made their way to the historic centre of the Belgian town. They were met by an extraordinary backdrop of thousands of Tifosi seeking photos or autographs from the drivers. Among the Maranello manufacturer's official drivers in the race are Alessandro Pier Guidi, Davide Rigon, Alessio Rovera, and Thomas Neubauer with the AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors 296 GT3 cars; Andrea Bertolini and Lilou Wadoux are also competing with the AF Corse and Sky Tempesta Racing teams, respectively.

The 24 Hours of Spa will get underway on Saturday, 29 June at 4.30 p.m. (local time).