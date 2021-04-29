Ten Ferraris at Monza in first Sprint race of Italian GT Championship

The Italian GT Championship kicks off its season with the Sprint series, for which the temple of speed of the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza provides an ideal stage. Ferraris will account for ten of the thirty-four cars starting: seven 488 GT3 Evos in the GT3 class and three 488 Challenge Evos in the GT Cup class for the competitors in the respective one-make championships.

GT3. The large group of Prancing Horse cars are primed and ready to play a leading role in the class. The ambitious AF Corse team will field three crews: Sean Hudspeth-Carrie Schreiner, Toni Vilander-Simon Mann and Lorenzo Casé-Peter Mann. Kessel Racing returns to the series after a few years out, with two cars, crewed respectively by Murat Cuhadaroglu-Niccolò Schirò and the Texan driver Stephen Earle. Matteo Greco-Fabrizio Crestani will share the wheel of the Ferrari of Easy Race, while RAM Autoracing entrusts its 488 GT3 Evo to the Italians Luca Filippi and Alberto Lippi.

GT Cup. Easy Race returns to the track in the one-make class with the overall title won last season. Francesca Linossi and Daniel Webster will take turns behind the wheel of its Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo. Luca Demarchi-Nicholas Risitano fly the colours of the SR&R, while Maurizio Pitorri-Mimmo Simonelli will line up for Best Lap.

Programme. After the free practice sessions on Friday and the two official practice sessions on Saturday (at 11.05 am and 11.30 am), Race-1 will set off on Saturday afternoon (5.50 pm) with a 50-minute session (+1 lap). Race-2 is scheduled for Sunday at 3.30 pm and will also last for 50 minutes plus one lap.