Maranello, 3 April 2017 - The Super Taikyu 2017 championship opened with a fourth and a fifth place for Ferrari at Motegi despite hopes for at least one podium finish. Pole position. Indeed, the Ferrari 488 GT3 of ARN Racing driven by Kota Sasaki and Hiroaki Nagai started in pole position in the three hour and 20 minute endurance race. However, the new Prancing Horse customer team ran into problems that knocked the car back to fifth. Important points. The best of the Ferraris was the 488 GT3 of HubAuto Racing crewed by Morris Chen, Daiki Yoshimoto and Yuya Sakamoto, which finished fourth to win some important championship points. The next round is at Sugo on 29 April.