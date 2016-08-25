25 agosto 2016

Suzuka, 24 August 2016 – The “Super GT Summer Triple” is making its final stop for Round 6 at Suzuka on Sunday while the resonance of excitement from Round 5 at Fuji still remains. Historic track. The race will take place on one of the most important circuits in Japan, a track on which a great part of the story of Formula 1 between 1987 and 2000, was written. High humidity rate is expected with temperatures of around 30°. However the chance of having rain on track is as high as 40% so a crazy race cannot be excluded in advance. GT 300. In GT 300 class the JMS LM Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 will be competing in the hands of Akihiro Tsuzuki, Morio Nitta and Shigekazu Wakisaka. In GT racing Ferrari has won twice at Suzuka: the first Prancing Horse car to win in the Mie Prefecture circuit was, in 1994, an F40 of Team Strandell driven by Anders Olofsson and Luciano Della Noce. Eleven years later the 360 Modena of Jim Gainer team won the GT300 class in the Super GT Race thanks to Tetsuya Tanaka and Paolo Montin.