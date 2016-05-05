Oyama, 5 May 2016 – The Fuji race, second round of the 2016 Super GT series, offered to the huge number of fans a very good show. The only Ferrari on track, the LM Corsa 488 GT3, came home sixth but fought for a place on the podium for the majority of the race.

Fair battle.

In the GT300 class, the No. 3 B-Max NDDP GT-R team Nissan won the race with Kazuki Hoshino and Jann Mardenborough in front of the Arta team BMW driven by Shininchi Takagi and Takashi Kobayashi. Third was the No. 25 ViVaC 86MC Toyota of Takeshi Tsuchiya and Takamitsu Matsui.

Sixth place.

The Ferrari 488 GT3 of the LM Corsa team was good sixth thanks to Akihiro Tsuzuki, Shigekazu Wakisaka and Morio Nitta, even if a fourth place was possible. The overall win went to the Moto Autech Nissan of Tsugio Matsuda and Ronnie Quintarelli. Next race is at Autopolis in two-week time.