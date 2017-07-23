23 luglio 2017

Sugo, 23 July 2017 - A Ferrari took a podium place in the Japanese Super GT Championship and could even have won. Surprising. The Ferrari 488 GT3 of Morio Nitta and Akihiro Tsuzuki came second at Sugo, in the fourth round of the championship. The two Japanese drivers did extremely well to take advantage of their rivals' difficulties, and their perfect strategy even gave them hope of victory. Golden moment. Nitta and Tsuzuki finished behind the Mercedes of team Gainer Tanax crewed by Katsuyuki Hiranaka and Bjorn Wirdheim, in a golden moment for Ferrari in Japanese GT races. Only last week the 488 GTE of ARN Racing won at Autopolis in the Super Taikyu championship, with the car of Hub Auto Racing also picking up third place. The next round of the Super GT Championship is in Fuji on 5 and 6 August.