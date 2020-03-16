Start of GT World Challenge Asia postponed

Maranello 16 marzo 2020

SRO announced the postponement of the first two rounds of the 2020 GT World Challenge Asia season due to the spread of COVID-19. The Malaysian government’s decision to suspend all public events forced the postponement of the opening race at the Sepang circuit on 28 and 29 March, while SRO decided to shift the Thai stage to protect the teams, participants and series partners. At the same time, SRO announced the addition of a Japanese round to the calendar, at the Autopolis track on 11 and 12 July. Again to maintain the original number of rounds planned, the organiser will soon announce an additional event.