Sprint series of Italian GT Championship gets underway

After the Endurance championship’s debut at Monza, this weekend the Vallelunga circuit near Rome hosts the first races of the Sprint series. The programme follows the championship’s traditional format with two races of 50-minutes plus one lap.

GT3. The GT3 class includes three Ferrari 488s from AF Corse, Easy Race and RS Racing. In his second appearance in the Italian series, Antonio Fuoco will appear for the Piacenza-based team, paired with the Singaporean Sean Hudspeth, who has previously raced Prancing Horse cars in the 2018 Ferrari Challenge. Lorenzo Casè, the Italian champion in 2007 and 2014, makes a return to the series in the colours of Easy Race with Lorenzo Veglia, second in the Endurance series at Monza with Marco Cioci and Daniel Mancinelli. The third Ferrari on track represents RC Racing, with the duo Daniele Di Amato and Alessandro Vezzoni, who also performed well in the first Endurance race on the Lombard circuit.

GT Light. In this class, the Ram Autoracing makes its debut with a Ferrari 458 GT3, crewed by Alberto Lippi and Giorgio Sernagiotto for Iron Linx.

Free practice. In Friday’s first free practice session, the AF Corse and RS Racing Ferraris clocked the fastest times, along with the 458 Italia of Lippi and Sernagiotto in the GT Light class. In the second session, the 488 GT3s of AF Corse and Easy Race came second and third, while the Di Amato and Vezzoni finished fifth. In the GT Light, the 458 Italia of Ram Autoracing was fastest.

Programme. After the first free practice sessions, the first weekend of the Sprint series season continues on Saturday with two official practice sessions (8.30 am and 9.05 am) as well as Race-1 at 1.50 pm and will end on Sunday afternoon with Race-2 which starts at 1.40 pm.