Spa 24 Hours in the driver’s own words

Spa-Francorchamps 28 luglio 2019

Hear from the Am winners Rinaldi Racing drivers about the Spa 24 Hours, in their own words. Alexander Mattschull: "It's a great to be here after the victory last year in the Pro-Am Cup and this year in the Am class. It was a very difficult race, one of the hardest I've been in. I am happy to share the podium with my teammates and in particular with the two of them who did a huge job during the night. It is a special honour to be on top of the podium in Spa, especially two years in a row. Hopefully I can be here again next year". Christian Hook: "We had a fantastic car and a fantastic strategy. We have a great team and the Rinaldi Racing family makes it all really special. This is definitely one of the best results of my career". Manuel Lauck: "It is unbelievable to win this race. It was not easy in these weather conditions. We drove with slicks in the wet and with rain tyres in dry conditions. In previous days we had the free practices at over 38°C, which meant over 50°C in the car. It was a very tough weekend, and we had to face every condition that a driver is likely to meet in his career, including a six-hour stop. I am really happy and thank my teammates and Rinaldi Racing" Hendrik Still: "The conditions were crazy. Two laps before the race was stopped I said to the team that the race officials should halt the race because conditions were too dangerous to continue. Despite slowing down many cars had accidents. I was expecting to have one myself because it was impossible to drive in these conditions. I am very happy that we survived and I would like to thank my teammates who trusted in me to be here as a guest star and to support them"