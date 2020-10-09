Six Ferraris on track at Monza

Six Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s will be competing in the fifth and penultimate round of the Le Mans Cup over the weekend of 9 and 10 October at Monza.

Six Ferraris on track. Iron Lynx will field three crews for the Italian leg of the Le Mans Cup: Rino Mastronardi and Giacomo Piccini in car no. 8, Claudio Schiavoni and Andrea Piccini in no. 77, and Niccolò Schirò and Emanuele Maria Tabacchi, the recent winner of the European Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli title, in no. 9. Kessel Racing will also line up three Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s, with Oliver Hancock and John Hartshorne in no. 59, Murat Cuhadaroglu with David Fumanelli in no. 67 and Michael Broniszewski with David Perel in no. 74.

Undisputed leader. Rino Mastronardi and Giacomo Piccini top the GT3 standings, with a big lead over their pursuers. On 90 points the Iron Lynx no. 8 is 28 lengths clear of its nearest rivals, Broniszewski and Perel for Kessel Racing. Mastronardi tops the drivers' standings on 90 points, 15 more than his teammate Piccini. David Perel and Michael Broniszewski follow on 62 points.

Ferraris dominated the last round, the Road to Le Mans. In Race-1, Iron Lynx no. 8, driven by Mastronardi and Piccini, claimed a brilliant second place, while Broniszewski and Perel took the third step of the podium in Kessel Racing no. 74. The same crew also starred in Race-2 with a thrilling second place, followed by Sky Tempesta Racing with Christopher Froggatt and Jonathan Hui. However, the latter will not be on track at Monza.

Programme. The weekend’s proceedings start 9 October. The first free practice session will be held at 9:30 am, with the second following at 5 pm. Qualifying will begin at 12:10pm on 10 October, while the race kicks off at 4:30pm.