Six Ferraris in final challenge of SRO E-Sport GT Series

The fifth and final act of the SRO E-Sport GT Series will take place over the weekend at the Kyalami track in South Africa. The fans picked this venue in an online vote in preference to the 4.5 km circuit of Midrand, against Laguna Seca, Suzuka and Bathurst. The scene of the last round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge is a track that could well suit the characteristics of the 488 GT3s involved in the virtual race which, once again, will be able to compete without ballast.

Nielsen. Fresh from the Virtual 24 Hours di Le Mans, Nicklas Nielsen will try to claim his first points of the season. The official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver, who pulled off a formidable comeback in the Pro class race in the last round at Barcelona, will again be at the wheel of car no. 52, while Miguel Molina and Daniel Serra skip this race.

Perel at home. On his home circuit, the South African David Perel will have the chance to confirm his position as the best virtual 488 GT3 driver in the series. David finished crossed the line in fifth at Barcelona before being knocked back for a penalty converted to time added to the overall race time. The Rinaldi Racing driver is seventh in the overall standings on 21 points, followed by David Fumanelli and Nicolas Hillebrand, eighteenth and twenty-first respectively. After a great race in Spain, the Italian of Kessel Racing has clearly gained confidence in Maranello's GT car, while the German driver of Buttler-Pal Motorsport, always among the fastest with the 488 GT3, can aim to finish in the top few. Chris Froggatt (Sky Storm Racing) and Maksim Yefanov (Fasttuning), hampered so far by some unlucky episodes, will also be looking to end the day among the leaders.

Silver. In the Silver class, open to professional sim drivers, FDA Hublot Esports Team drivers David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito will try to restore the Prancing Horse to winning ways. However, Tonizza will be focused primarily on the title.

Programme. The Kyalami race is scheduled for Sunday and goes live from 1:45 pm on the FerrariRaces Facebook profile. The green light for Pro drivers is at 2 pm, while Silver drivers set off at 3:15 pm.

