Six Ferrari crews seek to consolidate their fine form at Spa

After the opening race at Paul Ricard, with five Ferraris locking out the top five places, the protagonists of the Le Mans Cup will once again be in action at Spa-Francorchamps as round two of the season gets underway. Six Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 cars will be involved in GT3 class.

Iron Lynx looking to follow up. Rino Mastronardi and Giacomo Piccini, from scuderia Iron Lynx, will attempt to replicate the brilliant performance offered in France where they claimed the top step of the final podium. Also bidding to verify their fine current form will be the other Iron Lynx crew, consisting of Claudio Schiavoni and Andrea Piccini; the duo’s perfectly handled race resulted in a third-place finish. Michelle Gatting and Deborah Mayer, although missing out on the podium, did however, display fine preparation and the expectations for the all-female crew remain high.

Kessel Racing goes on the attack. At the season opener in France, Paolo Ruberti and Murod Sultanov, courtesy of Kessel Racing, gave a notable showing of their true potential by bagging the runner-up spot. Likewise, Oliver Hancock and John Hartshorne, aboard the #50 Ferrari, laid chase to the frontrunners and will be looking to improve upon the fourth-place finish from the first round. Michael Broniszewski and David Perel, also representing the Swiss team, will be hoping to bounce back from an unlucky outing at the French circuit where a mechanical issue forced an early retirement.

Schedule. The event gets underway at 9.05 on Friday August 7 with the first free practice session; the second is due to start at 16.45. Saturday August 8 kicks off with qualifying at 12.15 with the race itself scheduled for 15.55.