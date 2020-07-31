Six Ferrari crews line up for the opening Sprint race at Misano

After the opening of the Endurance season at Mugello a fortnight ago, it is now the turn of the formula Sprint championship which gets underway this weekend at the Misano World Circuit. The event will feature two races of 50 minutes plus one lap, as part of the 2020 Campionato Italiano Gran Turismo. Twenty-seven vehicles line up on track, including those from GT Cup class, absent at the Tuscan circuit, who will race alongside GT3s and GT4s. Six crews will be busy behind the wheel of Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 models.

The protagonists. The GT3 class will include the success-hungry AF Corse crew made up of Giorgio Roda and reigning champion Alessio Rovera, after a fine fourth place in Endurance at Imola. The second Ferrari, fielded by the outfit from Piacenza, will be handled by the Matteo Cressoni-Simon Mann partnership, while further Prancing Horse cars will be lined up by Easy Race driven by Mattia Michelotto-Sean Hudspeth, the latter, champion of Pro-Am class last year alongside Antonio Fuoco aboard the AF Corse-run 488 GT3. Elsewhere, the RS Racing duo Daniele Di Amato-Alessandro Vezzoni will be looking to both redeem and reassert themselves after finishing runners up in Pro-Am in 2019. The GT Cup gets underway at Misano, the class reserved for the respective single-marque championship title-holders. Two Ferrari 488 Challenge cars will be amongst the starters, featuring firstly, the SR&R team with a crew made up of Luca Demarchi and current GT3 Light champion Gian Piero Cristoni, and secondly, the Easy Race entrant crewed by Matteo Greco alongside GT4 Endurance title holder Riccardo Chiesa.

Schedule: After the two free practice sessions on Friday, Saturday August 1 will include two official testing sessions, with Race-1 scheduled to start at 18.40. Race-2 is set to kick off at 14.30 on Sunday August 2.