Simon Mann: the Eau Rouge is striking

Simon Mann, a Silver-licensed driver of the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 number 55 for Vista AF Corse, competed at the 6 Hours of Spa, round three of the FIA WEC 2024. This marked his fourth appearance at the Ardennes circuit, a favourite among drivers, motorsport enthusiasts, and insiders alike. First opened in 1921, the track has aptly earned the nickname “University” of European racing. The 23-year-old American, like many of his colleagues, finds the allure of the Eau Rouge irresistible…. “It is clearly one of the most beautiful parts of the track and of the world championship overall,” Simon Mann remarked.

During the world championship weekend in Belgium, between practice sessions, Mann dedicated time to analysing the track’s most renowned and iconic section, the Eau Rouge, named after a nearby small stream: a point where drivers have to search for the perfect line.“In ideal grip conditions with the 296 LMGT3, you can take it full throttle without lifting your foot off the accelerator, and the effect from inside the cockpit is really striking,” analysed the driver. “We worked hard on our Ferrari’s set-up and adjustments during the three free practice sessions before the 6 Hours of Spa.”

The Belgian event, witnessed by a record 88,180 spectators – the highest attendance at the FIA WEC outside of the 24 Hours of Le Mans – culminated in a 13th-place finish for Mann, François Heriau, and Prancing Horse official driver, Alessio Rovera. “Starting from seventh, we faced some traffic, but it was an enjoyable race,” he continued. “Before the red flag, which affected our strategy, we were in third position. I am satisfied with our stint and certainly would have hoped for a result that better reflected our potential. Now, we are already looking forward to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a crucial event: I can’t wait to get back on the track at the La Sarthe circuit.”