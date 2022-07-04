Seven Ferraris tackle the FIA WEC challenge on home soil

The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza is set to host the fourth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship this weekend with seven Ferrari 488 GTEs competing. The eagerly anticipated 6 Hours of Monza on the Brianza circuit represents an important moment for the Prancing Horse manufacturer, racing in front of their home fans for the first time since the excellent double podium at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMGTE Pro class.

LMGTE Pro. After finishing runners-up at the end of the great French classic, reigning world champions Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado stand five points behind the leaders of the standings, the Bruni-Lietz duo, with a tally of 84. In the 2021 edition of the 6 Hours of Monza, the two Ferrari racers had been in contention for the win until just moments before the chequered flag, after a thrilling tussle with the Estre-Jani crew, but had to settle for runner-up spot. After an excellent performance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, ending on the lowest step of the podium, Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco are again summoned to confirm their fine current form and fourth position in the standings on 57 points. In the Manufacturers Standings, Ferrari trail Porsche in second place by 26 points.

LMGTE Am. Five Ferraris will be in the chase for the podium at the Temple of Speed. AF Corse's no. 54 488 GTE, driven by Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Nick Cassidy, will seek to improve on their sixth position in the championship while the no. 21 sister car, crewed by Simon Mann, Christoph Ulrich and Toni Vilander will try to capitalise on the Finnish driver's vast experience on the track whilst aiming for the first podium of the season. Last year, precisely at Monza, the trio disputed their first race in the WEC, coming away with a gratifying tenth place in the run-up to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Iron Lynx will, as usual, field two Ferraris. Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni and Giancarlo Fisichella will once again share the wheel of the no. 60 488 GTE, while aboard the no. 85 will be Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting and Sarah Bovy, taking turns in the Iron Dames livery. The three women finished the 2021 edition of the race in eighth place. On the Brianza track Franck Dezoteux, Pierre Ragues and Gabriel Aubry will go in search of their first points of the season.

Programme. On Friday 8 July, the protagonists of the endurance world championship will tackle the first free practice session, set to start at 15:30. On Saturday, after the second and third non-timed practice sessions, the hunt for pole position will get underway at 17:30, with the 6 Hours race itself kicking off on Sunday 10 July, at 12:00.