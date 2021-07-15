Serra and the secrets of the Temple of Speed

For “Autodromo Nazionale di Monza” read “speed”. Monza is the fastest of the “classic” circuits, with its long straights interspersed with three chicanes – Rettifilo, Roggia and Ascari - and three turns, the two Lesmo ones and the Parabolica. This track will host the World Endurance Championship for the first time. Daniel Serra, the official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver who will be at the wheel of the AF Corse 488 GTE #52, talks us through it.

“Monza is a very special track, especially because it is our home track”, begins the Brazilian. We mustn’t make driving errors because they weigh so heavily on the final time”.

The first hazard is the first chicane, which offers different difficulties depending on the race stage. “We take the first chicane after hitting top speed on the straight, so the braking is quite violent. From the fastest point, we enter the slowest point of the entire track. The secret is to exit well because there’s a long stretch ahead of us down to the Roggia chicane, which is a great place to pass”. The first chicane is also often the scene of overtaking and is one of the places where contacts or accidents easily occur, compromising the race.