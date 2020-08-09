Second win for Sky Tempesta Racing at Misano

Eddie Cheever III and Chris Froggatt took the winner's laurels in the Pro-Am class in the third race of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup on Sunday afternoon at Misano. The Sky Tempesta Racing duo claimed their second win on the Romagna circuit in a near-perfect 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The Ferrari of AF Corse mounted the bottom step of the podium with Louis Machiels and Andrea Bertolini third under the chequered flag. Three races and three wins for the Prancing Horse confirmed the Modena Berlinetta's great competitiveness on this track.

Comeback. After the first hectic stages, the Ferraris needed to recover positions even though Froggatt quickly moved into the Pro-Am class lead and fifteenth overall. Behind him, in seventeenth, Machiels pushed hard and sometimes veered off the track, receiving a warning from the race director. However, the Belgian was rewarded for his effort, moving into second position behind Froggatt. After the obligatory driver change, Cheever retained the lead while Bertolini returned to the track in third. With twelve minutes to go, an accident involving the Bentley of Panciatici and the Lexus of Panis caused a Full Course Yellow and another outing for the Safety Car. Hostilities resumed with just four minutes left on the clock, too few to allow Bertolini to attempt an attack on Dominik Baumann's Mercedes, which finished behind the victorious Froggatt-Cheever.

Endurance Cup. The SRO series will take a few weeks break, before resuming on 5 and 6 September with the third round of the season, second for the Endurance Cup, with the 6 Hours of Nurburgring.