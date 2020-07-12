Second win for Racing One in NLS

The Ferrari 488 GT3 of Racing One notched up its second win of the season in the SP9 Am class of the Nürburgring Langstrecken Series.

Second triumph. After a victorious debut on 28 June, Christian Kohlhaas, Nikolaj Rogivue and Stephan Köhler repeated the feat in the second four-hour round of the NLS, the 60th edition of the ADAC Reinoldus-Langstreckenrennen, held on Saturday 11 July at the Nürburg circuit in Germany. The Racing one team topped the podium again in the SP9 Am category, finishing twenty-first overall. Ninth place went to the Ferrari 488 Evo 2020 of Octane 126, driven by Björn Grossmann, Simon Trummer, Jonathan Hirschi and Luca Ludwig, who set the fastest lap time of 7:59.969.

Near win. The third round of the NLS, the ADAC Barbarossapreis, held on Sunday 12 July, saw victory snatched from the grasp of the Ferrari of Octane 126 after it had beaten stiff German competition to cross the line in first. After the race, a check by the judges found that its left rear tyre did not comply with the regulations, as a sample of the slick compounds had not been provided before the race. Thus the Ferrari 488 Evo 2020 was disqualified.

Next round. The Ferraris will be back on track in the NLS on 1 August for the 43rd RCM DMV Grenzlandrennen.