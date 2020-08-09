Second row for AF Corse in Race-2 of GT Open

Louis Prette and Vincent Abril's 488 GT3 Evo 2020 will set off from third on the grid after recording the second-fastest Pro-Am class time in Sunday morning's qualifying session at the Hungaroring.

Fightback. After the disappointment of having to retire a few corners into the race, the crew of the Ferrari no. 17 of AF Corse / APM Monaco set the conditions to fight Race-2 on the front foot. Abril stopped the clock at 1:41.618, earning him the third place overall and second in the Pro class behind Henrique Chaves, in the McLaren. The British car, driven by Brazilian Allam Khodair, took overall pole with 1:41.499.

Am. In the Am class, Angelo Negro finished the session with the fifth-fastest time of 1:44.851, fourteenth overall. The Italian will take the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 no. 48 of AF Corse / APM Monaco in Race-2 which starts at 2:20 pm.