Second place for Visiom in Dijon

The opening round of the Ultimate Cup Series, held at the Dijon track in France, ended with second place for the reigning champions’ 488 GT3 Evo 2020. After taking pole position in the UGTFree class, Jean-Bernard Bouvet, Jean-Paul Pagny and Thierry Perrier finished behind AB Sport Auto’s #45 Renault R.S. 01. The race was red-flagged ten minutes from the end after the cars had filed along behind the Safety Car for the previous half hour, whose intervention had been triggered by the presence of oil on track which had caused numerous spins. The premature finish prevented Ferrari from bringing home a win which would have been a fair result after the fine stints performed by the three Visiom drivers, with Bouvet also producing the fastest lap at 1: 16.991. The next round of the 2020 Ultimate Cup Series calendar is scheduled for Magny-Cours from this coming September 24 to 27. Credit: Ultimate Cup Series - Maurice Camus