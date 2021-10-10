Second consecutive pole position for Sky Tempesta Racing

Sky Tempesta Racing’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020 will set off from pole in the Pro-Am class for the 3 Hours of Barcelona, after a session in which the Pro class Ferraris struggled to keep up with their rivals.

Pro. In a difficult qualifying for the Ferraris, the best of the Iron Lynx cars was the #71 of Fuoco-Ilott-Rovera with an overall time of 1:45.437. It will start from sixth overall and fifth in class. The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of the championship leaders, Pier Guidi-Nielsen-Ledogar, is in eleventh and ninth overall, 734 thousandths down on the FFF Racing Lamborghini on pole.

Silver Cup. Hites-Perel-Crestani posted the sixth-fastest time in a category with only one Ferrari entered, fielded by Rinaldi Racing. They will start from the tenth row of the grid.

Pro-Am Cup. The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Sky Tempesta Racing secured its second consecutive pole with Froggatt-Hui-Mastronardi. The trio’s time of 1:46.245 was best in class and twenty-sixth overall. Kessel Racing’s entry, crewed by Roda-Kohmann-Zollo, took fifth. Ferraris occupied ninth to eleventh, with the #83 of Gatting-Bovy-Pin, the #52 of Bertolini-Machiels and the #488 of Hook-Lauck-Bleekemolen.