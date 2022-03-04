Bret Curtis and Scuderia Corsa brought the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 to the new street circuit on the streets of Nashville. Running in the SRO3 category, Curtis enjoyed strong practice sessions and qualified well, but suffered an incident in the first race of the weekend.



From there, the team did an amazing job, staying at the track until 3am, to fix the car and get Curtis ready for the second race on Sunday. Curtis paid off their efforts with a win, leading from green flag to checkered, despite several caution periods and incidents that certainly ramped up the drama during the 40-minute contest.

