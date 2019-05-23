Scuderia Praha seeks hat trick at Brno

After a fantastic victory at Mugello and an impressive comeback at Spa-Francorchamps, Scuderia Praha is looking to make it three at its home circuit in the 12 Hours of Brno this weekend.

A double hat trick. The Prague-based team won the last two editions of the Czech race, in 2015 and 2016. Jiří Písařík was at the wheel of Scuderia Praha's car on both occasions. Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli again joins the local driver to compete in the A6-Pro class. The Italian was the great star of the comeback at Spa-Francorchamps when he steered the 488 GT3 to victory in the last seven minutes of the race, giving the crew and the team the lead in their respective rankings.

Podium in A6-Am. The second Ferrari entered in the event, in the colours of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau in the A6-Am class, is seeking a first podium in the series. The German team had an unfortunate race in Belgium, where continuous punctures first slowed it down and then forced it to retire. Georg and Leonard Weiss, Hendrik Still, Jochen Krumbach and Oliver Kainz proved at Spa-Francorchamps that they could aspire to the podium, a goal still within reach at Brno.

Programme. The race programme includes the first free practice sessions on Friday, followed by qualifying from 12:30 pm to 1:15 pm. In the afternoon, at 4 pm, the green light goes for the first three hours of the race, at the end of which the cars will enter the Parc Fermé. On Saturday, at 10 am, the second part of the race starts. It finishes at 7 pm.