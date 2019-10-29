Santa Cruz do Sul is next for Brazilian Endurance Championship

Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey 29 ottobre 2019

The red Ferrari 488 GT3 of Via Italia Racing will return for the seventh round of the Endurance Brazil Championship at Santa Cruz do Sul on Saturday, November 2nd. Drivers Chico Longo and Daniel Serra will once again take the wheel to avenge the difficulties endured at the prior round in Goiania. Earning the GT3 class championship is clearly the only goal that will suffice, as the difficulties at Goiania have made that a much more significant challenge. "The result in Goiania greatly disrupted our dispute for the championship. Now it is very difficult. Let's try to win victories in the last races and finish the championship the best way we can." said Longo. After a successful Finali Mondiali, Le Mans winning driver Daniel Serra will return to Brazil to support the Via Italia team. "It was said what happened in Goiania. Chico and Marcos Gomes could have won. I am returning to Brazil after commitments to Ferrari in Italy, and I am confident of winning again with the Ferrari 488 GT3 here in Brazil", said Serra. The Brazilian Endurance Championship will take the the track on Thursday for free practice, followed by qualifying on Friday and a three hour race on Saturday.