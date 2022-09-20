Risi announces drivers for return to Petit Le Mans

Risi Competizione has announced the crew with which it will tackle edition number 25 of the Petit Le Mans, the last round of the IMSA championship as well as the final round of the Endurance Cup, among the classic events of the North American series, which will be held at the Road Atlanta track over the weekend of Oct. 1. At the event, over the 10-hour distance, the official drivers of the Prancing Horse Davide Rigon, Daniel Serra and James Calado will take turns at the wheel of the number 62 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

History. Three years after its last appearance, for the number 62 car, entered in the GTD-Pro class, it is a particularly important return to the fast track hosting the last round of the season, given the five successes already put on record by the Risi team, winner of Petit Le Mans in the inaugural edition, organized in 1998, and in the 2008, 2009, 2016 and 2019 seasons. “Our team has a long history at Road Atlanta for the Petit Le Mans race” says Giuseppe Risi, Team Principal of the team founded 25 years ago. “Because we won in the inaugural Petit race here in 1998, it always holds a special place for me. Since that first outing 25 years ago, we have been on the podium, including the top step, a number of times. That certainly never gets old. We always strive for a victory, so we will look to do just that again this year.”

The crew. Risi Competizione over the course of the 2022 season participated in three IMSA events in the GTD-Pro class: the 24 Hours of Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen, taking two second and one ninth place. As anticipated, at the endurance race at Road Atlanta the crew of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 will consist of Rigon-Serra-Calado. For the Italian driver, this will be his debut on the facility made in Georgia; in the trophies of the Brazilian and the Briton, on the other hand, shine two victories for each, including the one obtained as a pair in 2019 with Risi Competizione.

Programme. The start of the 10 Hours of Petit Le Mans, contested on the 2.54-mile long track, is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. local time.