Rinaldi Racing unveils ALMS lineups

After announcing its participation in the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series, Rinaldi Racing presented its two crews for the four-round championship.

The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 no. 5 will be raced in the GT Pro class by official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver Davide Rigon, David Perel and Michelin Le Mans Cup champion Rino Mastronardi. "I'm very happy to make my debut with Rinaldi Racing, it's the first time I'll be racing with them," said Davide Rigon. "We have a very competitive line-up with David Perel and Rino Mastronardi, and we will do our best to try to win the title. Last year I helped HubAuto to succeed and this year I want to try to bring home the win. It won't be easy because there are a lot of competitors with strong crews, and the championship compressed into just two weeks is a challenge within a challenge. I'm ready and impatient to start".

"Taking part in ALMS with Rinaldi Racing and Ferrari is very exciting”, David Perel said. “I think the format of this series is very creative in these unique times. Our line-up is incredibly strong which gives me maximum motivation to achieve the best result for the team. I cannot wait to get started".

The experienced Christian Hook, Manuel Lauck and Patrick Kujala will take the wheel of car no. 66 in the GT Am class. Hook and Lauck drove a Rinaldi Racing Ferrari to victory in the 2019 24 Hours of Spa, while Kujala won the Silver Cup in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

Today the change of date and location for the first two rounds was also made official. The first round will now take place on 13 and 14 February at the Dubai Autodrome, followed by Yas Marina on 19 and 20 February.