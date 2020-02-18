Rigon reflects on some fast laps at COTA

Austin 18 febbraio 2020

Three years ago, Davide Rigon was the only driver to break the 2-minute 3-second barrier in qualifying on the 5,513-metre Circuit of The Americas. His time of 2:02.993, combined with the 2:03.122 set by Sam Bird, bagged pole position in the last WEC race on this track. The Italian driver's affinity with COTA is thus an important factor and should help him in his attempt to secure a first victory of the season. "We've done well here in the past. I very much like the first part of the circuit, high speed, with many changes of direction. It's a complete track that puts all the characteristics of the car to the test, such as braking and aerodynamic balance, so we're ready, and we're preparing ourselves as best we can". In the year he started from pole position, it was his teammates, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, who claimed the win. According to Rigon, the victory was due to two factors: "To win at COTA, you need to be very consistent, for the car to have a good balance in the high speed stretches and to manage the tyres properly". From this point of view, the Texas track seems well adapted to the technical characteristics of the 488 GTE whose strongpoints include braking and balance. The 6 Hours of COTA next weekend opens the second part of FIA WEC Season 8, and it's time to take stock with Rigon. "In the second half of the season, I also expect a slight improvement in luck and strategy. Miguel and I are more in tune after four races together. Things were going really well in Bahrain. We were in the lead for seven hours, but then something went wrong in the last one... We are preparing well, paying attention to every detail and now we really want to secure some important results".