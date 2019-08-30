Rigon ready for Silverstone

On the eve of the opening race of WEC Season 8, Davide Rigon
spoke about the challenge awaiting him at Silverstone, a circuit where the Italian driver recently won the Blancpain GT. "Silverstone is a track that evokes beautiful memories in me, and I really like it,” said the driver of car no. 71. “It is a high-speed track, with excellent braking, good turns and exciting changes of direction. It is a track that all of us drivers like, especially for the high-speed turns”.
This varied track forces drivers to make many compromises, also in terms of setup. “I prefer a rigid setup to cope with changes of direction at high speed”, added Rigon. “It is crucial to have a car that is precise and quick in changing direction as it doesn't take much to veer off trajectory and lose a lot of time. It's essential to be precise with the car and drive as well as possible”.