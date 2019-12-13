Rigon-Molina fastest in third free practice in Bahrain

The third and final free practice session for the 8 Hours of Bahrain was held in unusual conditions for a desert race, with the early stages driven in the wet after Thursday night’s rain.

LMGTE Pro. The Ferrari no. 71 of Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina was the fastest, with a time of 1:56.095. The Italo-Spanish crew’s car covered 25 laps, clocking the best time overall on lap 6. Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado came third in car no. 51, 272 thousandths of a second off their teammates. The car finished the session early to check for a possible gearbox problem. Work also continued on the setup with the drivers not yet fully satisfied.

LMGTE Am. Flohr-Fisichella-Castellacci in the 488 GTE no. 54 of AF Corse continued their excellent race preparations, ending the session in fourth. Their best time was a second slower than that of the Porsche no. 86, which recorded the fastest time, but the team completed its race preparations. Perrodo-Nielsen-Collard's sister car, no. 83, finished fifth ahead of Ishikawa-Cozzolino-Beretta in car no. 70 of MR Racing. The Red River Sport crew of Grimes-Mowlem-Hollings were eleventh fastest.