Red flag calls temporary halt to 24 Hours

Spa-Francorchamps 28 luglio 2019

The poor weather dogging this edition of the Belgian marathon shows no sign of letting up. Following a series of Full Course Yellows and Safety Cars due to accidents and torrential rain over the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, after 13 hours and 12 minutes the race officials temporarily suspended proceedings with the red flag. After judging it impossible to restart at 8 am, in a meeting held with the team managers they decided to check the state of the track at 11:30 am hoping for an improvement in the weather. The best of the Ferraris is that of SMP Racing in fourth with Mikhail Aleshin at the wheel. The Russian team, its lead at the stroke of the sixth and 12th hour yielding full points, went in for a pit stop a lap after the midway point. A total of five Ferraris have now had to retire, with Scuderia Praha's car unable to return to the track due to the damage sustained in an accident.