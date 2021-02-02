Red Bull returns to DTM with AF Corse

Red Bull will return to DTM this season, partnering with Italy's AF Corse. Liam Lawson, Alexander Albon and Nick Cassidy will be racing Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s as the series moves to GT sports cars.

Since winning its debut race in 2016, the turbo-engine 488 GT3 has rocketed to status as one of the most successful models in Ferrari history, with a current overall and class tally (through January’s Gulf 12 Hours) of 355 victories, 640 podiums and 91 championships across 636 races.



Additionally, the AF Corse team has earned numerous titles in the World Endurance Championship, alongside their wins at Le Mans. Team Principal and Owner Amato Ferrari says, “This challenge started thanks to Gerhard Berger, the idea is his. In a short time, we have reached the agreement to work with Red Bull with great enthusiasm.”



Ferrari continues, “We have just one ambition: victory. Considering the brands involved, all the requirements are there to aspire to be successful.”



Red Bull’s most recent DTM involvement was with two-time champion Mattias Ekström during his last years in the category. Now Liam Lawson (NZL) will run a full season in one Red Bull cockpit, while Alexander Albon (THA) and Nick Cassidy (NZL) will share driving duties in a car carrying the colours of Red Bull’s premium fashion brand, AlphaTauri.







