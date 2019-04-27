Rain compromise the day for HB Racing

The 488 GT3 of HB Racing finished eleventh in the opening race of the ADAC GT Masters, held today at Oschersleben. After a qualifying session frequently interrupted by red flags, the German team’s car started the race from the ninth spot on the grid.

Tight group. In the early stages, Luca Ludwig tried to pass his rivals, although the design of the Oschersleben track and especially its narrowish road surface, didn’t make it easy. The 30-year-old German drove his 488 GT3 into seventh place before having to hand over to Sebastian Asch 29 minutes from the chequered flag. The 2012 and 2015 ADAC GT Master champion was all set to join the battle for fifth position but was forced out wide by the oncoming Dries Vanthoor and put two wheels on the grass in the acceleration lane.

Here comes the rain. This meant that the Ferrari had to recover some lost ground and, above all, hold off the attacks of its pursuers. After a few laps, Asch had secured a bit of breathing space and could concentrate on closing in on the cars in front. However, the skies opened seven minutes from the end, especially over the initial part of the track, making the asphalt treacherous and provoking several driving errors, including among the leaders. Asch took advantage of the situation, moving into fourth and closing the gap on the race leaders. Unfortunately, however, the Ferrari driver went off track and dropped back several places. From that moment his race was compromised.

Ready for a fightback. The chequered flag brought the race to a close with Asch in 11th, and HB Racing left nursing a few regrets. However, they will have a chance to redeem the situation on Sunday, with Race-2, which kicks off at 1:05 pm.