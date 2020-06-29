Racing One wins NLS premiere

The 488 GT3 of Racing One enjoyed the best possible start in the SP9 Am class of the opening round of the Nürburgring Langstrecken Series. However, the 488 Evo 2020 of Octane 126 finished ninth and with some regrets.

Mega paddock. The 51st edition of the Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken-Trophy, lasting four hours, took place on a dry track despite changeable weather conditions and a smattering of rain during the training lap. Also, unlike previous editions of the series formerly known as VLN, the paddock was transformed to host all the different team garages to help maintain social distancing among the mechanics and the various teams.

Good first. The undisputed front-runners in the SP8 class with the 458 Italia GT3, Christian Kohlhaas, Stephan Köhler and Nicolaj Rogivue, won the category. At times, they also topped the overall standings when the leaders went into the pits. Rogivue drove the Ferrari for the first eight laps setting the crew's fastest time of 8:13.077, before leaving the wheel to Köhler, who covered the middle part of the race. The longest stint fell to Kohlhaas who crossed the line in fourteenth overall, one lap ahead of his closest pursuer.

Regrets and a comeback. A single episode blighted the race of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Octane 126, crewed by Björn Grossmann, Simon Trummer, Jonathan Hirschi and Luca Ludwig. During the first lap, in an attempt to move into fourth past the Audi R8 LMS GT3 of Beretta/Schramm that had set off from the front row, Hirschi ended up in the gravel at the Veedol chicane and fell back in the standings as he waited for the rescue vehicles before resuming the race. Car no. 26 then pulled off an incredible comeback to finish in ninth overall. Grossmann and Trummer, in particular, set excellent lap times, including the third fastest (8:07.651) recorded by the former Ferrari Challenge champion.

Round 2. The next round of the series will be at the Nordschleife on 11 July for the 60th ADAC Reinoldus long-distance race.