Racing One and Octane 126 line up for the fifth round of the season

Two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s, courtesy of Racing One and Octane 126, will be among the list of 168 crews enlisted for the six-hour endurance race, the fifth event of the Nürburgring Langstrecken Serie season. The ROWE 6 Stunden ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen will be the event with the highest number of entrants, with some 33 signed up for the SP9 GT3 class, with the pleasant surprise that spectators will be allowed back into the venue for the first time since the ban imposed due to the health emergency. Fans, however, will only be allowed to view the action from specific, designated areas of the 23-plus-kilometre track, but not the paddock. In the Racing One car - previous two-time winner and runner-up in Am class in the last race held - will be Christian Kohlhaas this time partnered by Nikolaj Rogivue and Mike Jager. The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 belonging to Octane 126, taking part in Pro class, will be crewed by Bjorn Grossman-Luca Ludwig, looking to confirm the potential that they displayed in the most recent outing, the outcome of which is still subject to an appeal. The elevated number of entrants should make for an action-packed and closely-fought battle, albeit a tougher one for the drivers involved given that normally the endurance races in the championship are held over four hours, not six. Another novelty at the event will be the use of a helicopter to film aerial video footage during the race.

Schedule. The event will be held on Saturday only, with qualifying from 08.30 to 10.00, while the race itself starts at 12.00 and is set to conclude six hours later.