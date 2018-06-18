18 giugno 2018

Elkhart Lake, 18 June 2018 – The Pirelli World Challenge sprint season continues this weekend with the Grand Prix of Road America, as Ferrari competitors look to grow their championship advantage. The event, held in conjunction with the IndyCar Series Grand Prix, will stage two sprint races on the historic and high-speed 14-turn, 4.048-mile circuit. GT. Ferrari factory racer Toni Vilander holds the championship points lead in sprint GT competition with the no. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari of Ontario 488 GT3. He has three podium finishes in five races, placing second at St. Petersburg and Long Beach in addition to taking third at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. Arriving fresh from a hard fought fifth at Le Mans, Vilander brings the momentum of his championship lead as well as his World Challenge SprintX victory in the Memorial Day race at Lime Rock Park. Looking to add to his tally of World Challenge wins, Daniel Mancinelli returns to the no. 31 TR3 Racing Oprena Ferrari 488 GT3. Joining the championship in the third race of the season, Mancinelli won at Long Beach and placed third in the opening race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. He is now ninth in the points. GTA. Leading the GTA championship by 14 points, Martin Fuentes has podium finishes in all five races this season in the no. 07 Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari 488 GT3. The Mexico City resident won both races at St. Petersburg to open the season. He then placed second at Long Beach and in both races at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. Given the length of the Road America circuit, the World Challenge GT and GTS classes will be combined for the first time this season in a pair of one-hour races that will feature some 40 entries. Weekend Schedule. Friday’s schedule includes 30-minutes of combined practice sessions at 10:15 a.m. CT and 12 noon, in addition to a 40-minute practice session at 6:05 p.m. Saturday begins with a final 30-minute combined practice at 8:45 a.m. A 15-minute GT/GTA qualifying is set for 9:20 a.m. The Round 6 race begins at 4:35 p.m. (5:35 p.m. ET), while Sunday’s schedule features Round 7, a one-hour race taking the green flag at 2:45 p.m. CT (3:45 p.m. ET). World Challenge will provide live streaming at world-challenge.com.