31 agosto 2017

Austin, 31 August 2017 - This weekend's trio of Sprint-X races will draw to a conclusion the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X season championship, with the Circuit of The Americas challenging 3.4-mile, 20-turn circuit setting the stage. Three Ferraris will compete for victory in three different Sprint-X classes. This weekend's race is being held in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey which has heavily impacted the region, and World Challenge has announced its participation in Red Cross charity efforts to assist Hurricane Harvey victims. A link to donate has been established at the World Challenge website. Pro/Pro. The no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 enters this weekend having scored a victory and a runner-up at the most recent Sprint-X weekend at Utah Motorsports Campus. That victory by Daniel Mancinelli and Niccolo Schirò has propelled Mancinelli to second in the Sprint-X Pro/Pro championship with three races remaining (behind the Cadillac of Michael Cooper and Jordan Taylor). TR3 Racing and Mancinelli also scored victory at the Sprint-X round at Virginia International Raceway. Am/Am. Henrique Cisneros leads the Sprint-X Am/Am championship, having won each race he has entered this season in the no. 30 NGT Motorsport Ferrari 458 Italia GT3. This weekend he will be joined by Peter Ludwig, the leader of the Trofeo Pirelli of the Ferrari Challenge North America. GT-Cup Am/Am. Longtime Ferrari Challenge competitor James Weiland will make his Pirelli World Challenge debut. Driving the no. 18 R3 Motorsports Ferrari 458 Challenge Evo, Weiland will be joined by Conrad Grunewald. Three races. The first Sprint-X race of the weekend is a make-up race after a race earlier in the season at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park was cancelled due to rain. The second Sprint-X race of the weekend will be held on Saturday, September 2 at 4:50 PM ET and the third on Sunday at 1:20 PM ET. All races will be streamed live at world-challenge.com.