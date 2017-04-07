R.Ferri Motorsport and TR3 Racing look to continue strong form of Ferrari 488 GT3s in Pirelli World Challenge

April 5, 2017 (Englewood Cliffs, N.J.) – The Ferrari 488 GT3 enjoyed a strong debut in Pirelli World Challenge at the season opener in St. Petersburg, Florida. This weekend, both teams will compete on another street circuit at the Grand Prix of Long Beach. It was only two years ago that a Ferrari driven by Olivier Beretta captured victory in the PWC race at Long Beach. Stepping back further in time, Ferrari won the United States Grand Prix West three times - in 1976 (Clay Regazzoni), 1978 (Carlos Reutemann), and 1979 (Gilles Villeneuve). Both the R.Ferri Motorsports and TR3 Racing teams are aiming to add to the celebrations of Ferrari’s 70 th Anniversary with a victory in Long Beach. Alex Riberas, driving the no. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3, scored the first PWC podium of the season for Ferrari at St. Petersburg. By running the fastest lap of the race in the weekend’s first race, he scored pole position for the second race in which he finished in third position. Riberas enters Long Beach fourth in the GT championship. On his debut and the debut of TR3 Racing in Pirelli World Challenge, Daniel Mancinelli qualified on pole position for the first race of the season in the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3. The Pirelli World Challenge race will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network on Sunday, April 9 at 2:30 PM ET.