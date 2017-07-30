30 luglio 2017

Lexington, July 30 -- Solid results came again to the pair of Ferrari 488 GT3s racing in this weekend's Pirelli World Challenge race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with both cars finishing in the top-five in Sunday morning's race. After battling to a sixth-place finish in Saturday's race, Canadian Kyle Marcelli - driving for the Toronto-based R. Ferri Motorsport team - battled throughout Sunday's race for third position, but would ultimately settle for fourth in the no. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3. Although he narrowly missed the podium, Marcelli set the fastest lap of the race at 1:20.460. Following him to the finish line in fifth position was Daniel Mancinelli, driving the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3, improving from a ninth-place finish on Saturday. The race was won by Alvaro Parente in a McLaren 650S GT3. The next race for the Pirelli World Challenge will be August 11-13 at the Utah Motorsports Campus outside of Salt Lake City, Utah.