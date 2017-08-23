23 agosto 2017

Tooele, August 13 -- TR3 Racing backed up a string performance in Saturday's Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X race at Utah Motorsports Campus with a victory on Sunday for the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 driven by Daniel Mancinelli and Niccolo Schiro. GT Pro/Pro. The TR3 Racing Ferrari scored pole position for Sunday's race based on Mancinelli recording the fastest lap of the race on Saturday. Schiro, who started the race, streaked away from the field to give Mancinelli a healthy cushion to second place before a late race caution bunched the field. In a three-lap shootout to the checkered flag, Mancinelli held the field off to score his and TR3 Racing's second victory of the season. GT Am/Am. Sunday's results were the same as Saturday's, with a pair of Ferrari 458 Italias finishing at the front of the class. Henrique Cisneros and Jonathan Ziegelman scores the win in the no. 30 NGT Motorsports Ferrari 458 Italia with Drew Regitz and Kris Wilson second in the no. 013 R. Ferri Motorsports Ferrari 458 Italia. Next race. The next round on the PAC calendar is at Circuit of The Americas on September 1-3.