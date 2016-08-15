Tooele, 14 August 2016– Martin Fuentes has driven the no. 07 HUBLOT / Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia to his ninth Pirelli World Challenge GT-A class victory of the season.

Fuentes’ victory is the 15th for a Ferrari 458 Italia in PWC, and the 27th for the Ferrari 458 Italia in professional sports car racing in North America.

His victory on Sunday afternoon at the Utah Motorsports Campus was his ninth of the season, which sets a new series record across all of its non-spec classes. Fuentes also finished second in Saturday’s race, and with his two podium results on the weekend, has unofficially extended his lead in the GT-A championship to 272 points with three races remaining in the season.

In Utah, Fuentes ran in second position from start to finish in Saturday’s race. Sunday’s race was a different matter, as he moved into the lead just past the halfway point but was pressured relentlessly by the car in second position – which is also his closest pursuer in the championship. By staying ahead and winning, Fuentes maximized his position in the GT-A standings.

The next Pirelli World Challenge round will be at Sonoma Raceway on September 16-18.