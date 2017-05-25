Lakeville, 26 May 2017 - It has been a quick turnaround for the Ferrari teams competing in Pirelli World Challenge. After last weekend's SprintX weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, which saw the second race of the weekend cancelled due to rain, the SprintX teams are back in action this weekend at the challenging 1.5-mile Lime Rock Park.
Pro/Pro class.
Race winners of the first SprintX race of the season at VIRginia International Raceway, TR3 Racing, will be looking for their second victory of the season in the Pro/Pro division. Daniel Mancinelli and Niccolò Schirò will share the No. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 again this weekend.
Pro/Am class.
In the Pro/Am class, Henrique Cisneros and Tyler McQuarrie have won the previous two races in the No. 30 NGT Motorsport Ferrari 458 Italia GT3. Dani Clos and Marko Radisic will compete in the Pro/Am Cup class in the no. 11 Precision Racing Ferrari 458 Challenge Evo.
Schedule.
The first SprintX race will be held on Friday at 3:45 PM ET, with the second on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET. Both races will be streamed live on world-challenge.com
.