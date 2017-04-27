Alton, 27 April 2017 – This weekend marks the first SprintX race of the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge (PWC) season, with thirty-five cars set to contest a pair of races at VIRginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.
New format.
Unlike normal PWC races, SprintX races are one hour in length and feature a pit stop and driver change. The driver who finishes the first race will start the second race, with the starting driver from the first race finishing the second one. SprintX rounds will score points in a separate championship from the regular PWC sprint races.
Pro/Pro class.
In the GT Pro/Pro class, the no. 31 TR3 Ferrari 488 GT3 will be driven by the all-Italian lineup Daniel Mancinelli and Andrea Montermini. Mancinelli and the TR3 Motorsport team have impressed in their rookie PWC season, with a pole position and a best finish of fourth. The second Ferrari in the class is the no. 61 R.Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3, which will see full-season driver Alex Riberas joined by Canadian Kyle Marcelli.
Pro/Am class.
A pair of Ferrari 458 Italia GT3s will line up in the GT Pro/Am class. Last season’s PWC GT-A class champion, Martin Fuentes, will share the no. 7 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia with former Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 driver Stefan Johansson. The second Ferrari in the class is the no. 30 NGT Motorsports Ferrari 458 which will be driven by Henrique Cisneros and Tyler McQuarrie. In the GT Cup class, Dani Clos, a former Gp2 racer, and Marko Radisic will share the no. 11 Precision Driving Ferrari 458 Challenge Evo.
Schedule.
The first SprintX race will be streamed live on Saturday, April 29 at 3:20 PM ET (9.20 pm CET) with the second race on Sunday, April 30 at 1:05 PM ET (7.05 pm CET) on world-challenge.com
.