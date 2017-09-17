17 settembre 2017

Sonoma, September 16 -- Entering the final weekend of the Pirelli World Challenge season at Sonoma Raceway, Daniel Mancinelli maintained a shot at the top three in both the Overall and Sprint GT championships in the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3. Qualifying. Mancinelli captured his second pole position of the season in Saturday morning's qualifying session, edging the second-placed Cadillac ATS-V.R by 0.146 seconds. Race. After starting the race from pole position, Mancinelli fell to second position at the start and ran there throughout most of the race. Struggling with rear tire wear, he finished the race in fifth position at the end of the 50-minute race which ran caution-free. Schedule. Sunday's Pirelli World Challenge race, the final race of the GT season, will be shown on the CBS Sports Network at 3:00 PM ET.